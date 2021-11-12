Unbelievable! Prabhas' fan pens a suicide note over not receiving any update on Radhe Shyam

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, enjoys a great fanbase across the country. While fans are waiting for his next biggie Radhe Shyan, an ardent fan of the handsome hunk, penned a suicide note for not receiving any update on this magnum opus. He even accused director Radha Krishna Kumar and UV Creations team for being responsible for him take this extreme step. His suicide letter, which is shared on social media reads, "I never dreamed that I would write a suicide note as I have not written a single letter so far. At least I think Radhe shyam team will give an update even after seeing my death. it's enough, no more asking." Also Read - Diwali 2021: Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, KGF 2, Acharya and more south entertainers special festive treat for movie buffs! Get ready for big updates

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. As per the reports, the film is made on the insane budget of Rs 350 crore.

Talking about the film, actress Bhagyashree said, "Prabhas' film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film." Radhe Shyam will lock horns with , and starrer Bheemla Nayak at the box office during the Makar Sankranthi weekend at the box office in 2022.