We all know that one of the most loved couples in Tollywood, or the entire film industry for that matter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, have officially split, and there has been a lot of hearsay about the myriad reasons behind trouble setting foot in and eventually destroying their paradise. However, it now seems that was never Naga Chaitanya's initial choice to marry in the first place. Not many are aware, but before tying the know with The Family Man 2 actress, 's son was involved in a steamy relationship with 's daughter, Shruti Haasan, and had even wanted to settle down with her.

Today, on Naga Chaitanya's birthday – the actor turns 35, the reports of his past affair with have resurfaced. Apparently, the two starkids had met each other back in 2013 through a mutual friend, post which they grew extremely close qu9ite fast, and within no time, began dating. In fact, a leading portal had once reported that their bond had reached the epitome of passion at one point, so much so that the two actors couldn't spend a day without seeing each other. A small example of said passion was displayed during the 2013 South Filmfare Awards, where the two couldn't keep their eyes off each other.

Soon, news of the the then couple getting married started doing the rounds. Then what went wrong? Apparently, it all turned sour on an occasion when had accompanied both Shruti and to a function, and when Shruti had to perform on stage after much delay, she had asked the former to accompany her kid sister while leaving, but word is that due to timing issues, he ended up leaving the venue without Akshara. That was it, and the two soon drifted apart, unable to find a way past that acrimonious moment. In 2015, Shruti Haasan had even posted a selfie with Chay, leading to speculation that they may have patched up, but it wasn't to be.