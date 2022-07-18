Unlike Mahesh Babu, Pushpa star Allu Arjun is keen on working in Bollywood; Here's what he says

Telugu superstar had created a stir when his ''Bollywood cannot afford me' remark at the trailer launch Adivi Sesh sparked a debate on social media. However, Pushpa star has no issues working in the Hindi film industry. He said that while he might not be comfortable with Hindi but he would love to do a Bollywood film if required. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Marvel directors praise SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun’s big revelation about his iconic walk in Pushpa and more

"Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all-out,” Allu Arjun told India Today. Those who don't know, the Telugu star also owns an apartment in Mumbai. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun makes BIG revelation about how his now-famous walking style in the film was born [Read Deets]

At the event, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor had stated, "I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don't want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here. I've always imagined making films here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn't be more pleased." Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna defies an 'uncomfortable' dress to pose with the paps, netizens end up feeling sorry for the Pushpa actress

Advertisement

After the enormous success of the first instalment of the film, Allu Arjun's popularity in the north belt has skyrocketed. The filmmakers now want to seize the momentum and are paying special attention to Pushpa: The Rule's execution.

Recently, Allu Arjun took off to another holiday after he just returned from a long vacation with his family in Africa. According to reports, the Pushpa actor will visit the United States for a few days. Further details about his journey are unknown, but it is expected that he will return to Hyderabad soon, as the Pushpa crew is going to launch the franchise's second installment through an official ceremony.

When Allu Arjun returns from his trip, he will join the cast of Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule. In the upcoming sequel to the crime drama, Allu Arjun, who plays a sandalwood smuggler, will display his most ferocious side. Pre-production on the film is now underway. Rashmika will play the female heroine, and many well-known actors are expected to star in the film.