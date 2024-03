Ram Charan is the son of Chiranjeevi and Upasana Kamineni is the daughter of a businessman. Upasana and Ram Charan have been setting goals as husband and wife for years. When Ram married Upasana, Ram was already very popular. Since then Upasana has been known as a star wife. Upasana does not belong to the industry and becoming a part of the glamour industry has been tough on her. She has opened up on the same in a recent interview.

Allu Arjun, Sneha get romantic; Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kara's face reveal; celebs chill in Italy before Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding

Upasana Kamineni talks about being a star wife and living in Ram Charan's shadow

Upasana and her family hail from a business background. For the unversed, Upasana's grandfather started Apollo Hospitals. Upasana is now heading the CSR wing of her family's business. She had no clue about the entertainment industry. And marrying Ram Charan was a big change. Upasana confesses that it was tough on her, being a star wife. Since she came from a different background. Also Read - Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's daughter Klin Kaara gets a grand welcome at Chiranjeevi's home [View Pics]

What makes Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's marriage so successful

Why the marriage is successful because of their understanding and how much they support each other. Upasana talks about living in Ram Charan's shadow. She reveals she is now proud of being his shadow. The businesswoman shares that there is beauty in being that person for Ram Charan. Moreover, she gushes that even Ram Charan is that for him. RC supports her as she supports him in his successes. "When you shine, there are so many things you are going through, and you need that one person to fall back on," she says. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia owns world’s 5th largest diamond worth Rs 2 crore thanks to Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni

Watch this video of Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi here:

Ram Charan talks about Upasana's success

Ram Charan boasts about Upasana's achievements. He says she is not just a star wife but much more than that. She has many roles. He talks about how Upasana has contributed to the family or her contribution to her philanthropic work and more. Ram Charan talks about Upasana's deep-rooted values and praises her for carrying on her family legacy. " Beyond being my wife, she's my rock and the force that keeps us together. I could truly never replicate what she does and she has truly carved her own incredible path," he adds.