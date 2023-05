Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni will soon embrace parenthood. The gorgeous social activist and entrepreneur is about 7 months pregnant. Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for more than a decade and they both decided to welcome their first child together now after all these years. Upasana Kamineni has been sharing a lot of deets about her bond with Ram Charan and their discussions about children and more in various interviews. And in her latest interview, Upasana shares that she and the RRR star decided to store eggs quite early on in their relationship. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Ram Charan Teja’s wife Upasana spills the beans on the star!

Upasana Kamineni shares her eggs storing journey and the decision she took with Ram Charan

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have been grabbing headlines together in entertainment news as they will soon embrace parenthood after a decade of their marital bliss. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Upasana shares they both took an early call in their relationship about storing the eggs. They both wanted to focus on their careers back then. And now, they feel that they are much more settled and in a stable place. They now can take care and raise their child with their current income. Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan feel that they now can provide that healthy and stable lifestyle to their child and hence, took the decision.

Upasana Kamineni talks about inheritance

Both Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan come from well-to-do families. While Ram Charan belongs to one of the most influential film family in the country, Upasana's parents are both into business. And hence, Upasana shares that people would think that they will inherit so much that they won't have to worry about raising their children but the businesswoman has a different opinion. "People might say that we are inheriting so much, but at the end of the day, what we keep for our child, what we earn has to make sense," Upasana shares while adding that they did not let any such thoughts cloud their mind and that's something she respects a lot in her and Ram Charan's relationship.

Upasana on motherhood

Just yesterday, Upasana shared a post on the occasion of mother's day saying that she is proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. She did not decide on being a mother owing to any societal pressure or to conform to societal expectations. She shares her decision was driven by her desire to carry on the legacy and also strengthen her marriage.