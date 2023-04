Power couple and Upasana Konidela are one of the most popular couples in the country. It is known that Upasana is pregnant and the couple is currently enjoying their time together. Upasana got married to Charan in 2012 and they took a decade to have a child. Fans of the couple always asked them about children and there was a lot of pressure from their family and society regarding the same. But Upasana and Charan took enough time to decide when to have a baby when they were completely ready and not dictated by anyone else.

Upasana said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. We took the call to have a kid after ten years after our marriage and it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves. It was our mutual decision."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

She further added that they did not let pressure hit them. "Whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders, we never let pressure hit us," she said. Upasana is due in August and the entire Apollo Hospitals is having her back. She said she would like to thank the entire medical team and of course her husband for supporting her.

Upasana takes part in a lot of CSR activities and travels with their husband Ram Charan for his movie shoots as she prefers to spend time with him during this crucial period. She even said she is thankful to her baby who is letting her travel.