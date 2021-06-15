Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana’s sensational comment on Allu Arjun's Pushpa will make all KGF fans angry

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses. While the first look and promo garnered a thunderous response from fans, Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana has made a sensational comment about the film, which will definitely make the fans of Yash's KGF furious. In his latest candid interaction, Buchi Babu Sana said, “I watched the first installment of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action drama Pushpa. I was amazed by the output. This film Pushpa 1 is equivalent to 10 KGFs. The lead actor’ characterization and the elevation scenes will be next level in Pushpa.” Also Read - Nandamuri Balakrishna makes a statement on Jr NTR's political entry and it leaves us confused
The action-thriller will be released in two parts. Pushpa was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad. It is set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by Sukumar, who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and Arya 2. DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) has composed the music of the film. Vijay Sethupathi was earlier on board to play the lead antagonist in the film but he opted out of the project due to date issues and hectic schedule. Later, the makers roped in Fahadh Faasil to play the main villain in the film. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's amazing dance moves on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's ButtaBomma song win Varun Dhawan and Lauren Gottlieb's heart – watch video
Also featuring Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman, Vennele Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles is scheduled to release in August, but it might get postponed at the box office due to the current situation of COVID-19 crisis. So, are you excited for this pan-India venture? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read - RRR, Pushpa and more: 5 highly-anticipated Telugu films of the year
