Urvashi Rautela is one popular actress and DIVA in the industry. Given the fact that she is a public figure, the actress gets embroiled in controversies and quite often too. And that's what happened recently. A Bollywood film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted out about Urvashi Rautela and Akhil Akkineni. And Urvashi Rautela has filed a defamation case against him. Yes, you read that right. The actress took to her social media handle and shared the same. Urvashi and Akhil are working on their film Agent. Check out the deets of the same below. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: From Pooja Hegde to Urvashi Rautela - Divas who made unimpressive fashion choices

Urvashi Rautela files a defamation case against a critic

Urvashi Rautela grabs headlines in entertainment news for a lot of things almost every day. She has been embroiled in controversy lately. A critic, Umair Sandhu tweeted out saying that popular South actor Akhil Akkineni, son of Akkineni Nagarjuna and brother of Chaitanya Akkineni harassed Urvashi Rautela on the sets of their film Agent. They have been shooting in Europe. The tweet also said that as per Urvashi, Akhil Akkineni is very immature and that she felt uncomfortable working with him. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela reacts to the 'Thank God Urvashi is not here' placard after Rishabh Pant's recent appearance at a match

Urvashi Rautela shared a screenshot of the tweet and called it fake. She also penned a note revealing that a defamation notice has been sent to him by her legal team. Urvashi says that she is disgruntled by indecent journalists like him for their spurious and ridiculous tweets. She tells him that he is not her official spokesperson. Urvashi called him an immature journalist while adding that he made her and her family 'extremely uncomfortable.' Also Read - Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah ready to tie the knot with Urvashi Rautela? Viral video leaves fans fuming; netizens drag Rishabh Pant

Check Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post on defamation here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

What is Urvashi Rautela’s role in Agent?

As per the reports, Urvashi Rautela has a sizzling item number in Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent. The movie is a spy thriller directed by Surender Reddy. It also stars Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk. A couple of days ago, pictures of Urvashi Rautela and Akhil Akkineni were leaked from the sets of Agent. The gorgeous actress is seen in a silver outfit which consists of a crop skirt, a short skirt and also knee-high boots. As per Instant Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela will be seen as an elegant girl next door with her own complexities. Urvashi looks very bold in the pictures. Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Agent is releasing on 28th April. Urvashi also has Inspector Avinash and a couple more films and projects in her kitty