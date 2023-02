A couple of days ago, Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty announced that he is working on Kantara 2. The filmmaker left the whole of India hooked and glued to screens with his impressive storytelling in Kantara. In fact, Kantara was one of the most successful films out of the handful of films that worked in 2022. And Rishab Shetty is now planning to make it into a universe. He is planning a prequel to Kantara, currently titled Kantara 2, the movie is undoubtedly the talk of the town. And it seems Urvashi Rautela is going to be a part of Kantara 2. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani become man and wife in royal Jaisalmer wedding, Rishab Shetty shares details on Kantara 2 and more

Urvashi Rautela signs Kantara 2? Pic with Rishab Shetty goes viral

Kantara 2 has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News ever since Rishab Shetty announced that he is working on the script for Kantara 2. And now, Urvashi Rautela's picture with Rishab Shetty has become the talk of the town. The Bollywood actress captioned the post saying Kantara 2 and tagged Rishab along with the production house Hombale Films with 'loading'. It has led to everyone guessing if she has been signed for Kantara 2. Check out Urvashi Rautela's picture with Rishab Shetty here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Netizens REACT to Urvashi and Rishab's picture together

Urvashi Rautela has been linked to Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant. They have had a nasty showdown online too. Recently, when Rishabh Pant got into a nasty accident, Urvashi seemingly visited the hospital. Even her mother posted a prayer for Rishabh on her social media handle. Urvashi has been trolled for the same. And now, with her picture with Rishab, fans are linking it with the cricketer again. "Apki life mein kitne Rishabh Juda Hain didi," one of the fans commented. Another one said, "Rishab shetty hi shi bas rishab hona chahiye," Check out the comments below:

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is recovering after her accident. On the work front, Urvashi has Waltair Veerayya, Black Rose and more films in her kitty.