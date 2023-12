Bobby Deol is the talk of the town. The actor's popularity increased to an unprecedented level after he starred in Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and more. Bobby Deol is the most in-demand actor right now. He has joined the cast of NBK 109. Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer new movie has already gone on floors. And now Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol are going to join the cast of the new South Indian new movie.

Urvashi Rautela welcomes Bobby Deol on the NBK 109 shoot

Urvashi Rautela has been signing a lot of South Indian movies. She will be next seen in NBK 109 featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Urvashi posted a couple of pictures with Bobby Deol. The actress welcomed Lord Bobby Deol on the NBK 109 film and NBK 109 film family. Urvashi also expressed gratitude to the Deol family. They launched her in the film industry. Urvashi debuted in Bollywood with Singh Saab The Great. She was paired opposite Sunny Deol in the family. Urvashi expressed her excitement as she is looking forward to sharing the screenspace with Bobby Deol. It seems Urvashi and Bobby Deol and the team of NBK 109 will have a working New Year's Eve. Also Read - ICC World Cup 2023: Urvashi Rautela becomes first actor to unveil the trophy in France; feels honoured

NBK 109 movie deets, cast, director and more

The movie will be directed by none other than KS Ravindra also known as Bobby Kolli. The cast of NBK 109 includes Dulquer Salmaan, Payal Rajput, Ronit Roy, Prakash Raj, Chandini Chowdary and Krishna Murali Posani apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna. Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi are going to produce NBK 109 under the banners of Fortune Four Cinema and Sithara Entertainments. Kolli has directed films like Power, Sadaar Gabbar Singh, Jai Lava Kusa, Venky Mama and Waltair Veerayya. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela calls Pawan Kalyan Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, ‘Don't drink and tweet’ slam fans

Talking about Bobby Deol, from his act as Abrar in Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie Animal. The movie has earned Rs 540.86 crore. Worldwide, Animal has made a business of Rs 885 crore.