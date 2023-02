It is a blockbuster year down in the south. Many big banner films starring superstars are set to hit theaters in 2023. Fans are excited to watch Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and others this year. Among the big title releases, one is Dhanush starrer Vaathi releasing this month. Vaathi which translates to Sir will come up on big screens on 17th February 2023. Ahead of the release the movie has blocked its streaming platform for post-theatrical release. Also Read - Dhanush gears up to shoot his 50th movie; check out the actor's best performance so far

Vaathi starring Dhanush has locked its streaming platform. Reportedly the movie will have an OTT release on Netflix after its theatrical run. While there is time to release, Vaathi has already announced its digital partner. Streaming giant Netflix has acquired digital rights of the Tamil movie. Weeks after its theatrical release Vaathi will be available to watch online on Netflix. Also Read - Dhanush to keep Hollywood on hold after tasting success with The Gray Man; dives headlong into Telugu debut [Character Details Inside]

The story revolves around a third-grade junior lecturer Bala Gangadar Thilak teaches at an educational institute. The school is involved in the wrong activity providing education to children in exchange for business profit. The professor played by stands against the institute for the right when he learns the truth. Last year in July first look poster was revealed in which Dhanush was seen in a vintage look working under the light of a table lamp in Library.

Vaathi is an upcoming Indian coming-of-age action drama headlined by Tamil superstar Dhanush. It is written and directed by Venky Atluria and bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Along with Dhanush the film also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead role. It is shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. In Tamil, the film is titled Vaathi whereas in Telugu it is named Sir. The movie touted as a period drama will release in theaters on 17th February 2023.