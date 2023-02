Tamil superstar Dhanush will next feature in Venky Atluria’s film titled Vaathi. The trailer of the much-awaited film was released today a few days ahead of the theatrical release. It is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and is named Vaathi and Sir respectively. The trailer was launched today at an event conducted at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. Also Read - Vaathi starring Dhanush seals OTT partner for digital streaming; check details

The trailer opens up with a voiceover explaining education is a non-profitable act in India. The chairman of a private institute announces that soon government colleges will be adopted in order to provide better education. Dhanush plays the role of a maths teacher and is allocated to one of the schools where he meets Samyukta Menon who is a biology professor. He later learns the poor reality of the education system in rural areas and fights against it as he understands the idea of turning government schools into private institutions is a money-making business. He fights against the mafia who are offering education in exchange for their benefits.

Watch Vaathi trailer here

The film looks promising from the trailer as fights against the corrupt education system exploiting children. Vaathi is a hard-hitting social drama set in 1990 throwing light on privatization of the education system and how one man opposes it. Dhanush looks impeccable and fits perfectly in the character of a junior lecturer who fights against profitable education exploiting children.

Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu is a social drama helmed by Venky Atluria. It stars Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya have produced the film under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The flick is scheduled to release on 17th February 2023.