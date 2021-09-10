Vakeel Saab actress Nivetha Thomas lands in trouble for posting a video while milking a cow

It looks like Nivetha Thomas has landed herself in trouble for posting a video while milking a cow. The actress described her feeling as a complete joy and also shared that she made herself a coffee with it. However, her actions have irked animal rights activists and animal lovers who have been calling her 'irresponsible' and how her actions amount to animal cruelty. Also Read - Darbar and Vakeel Saab actress Nivetha Thomas to turn director? Here's what we know

Many people took to her comments section to school her for promoting exploitation of animals while some said that Nivetha is glamourising the meat and dairy industry. "Given that Nivetha is a feminist, I thought she would speak up for these chained animals instead of milking them! Being a woman, exploiting another female, even if it’s of another species, is just heinous. We have no right to profit off the body of another being, especially after it has gone through sexual exploitation to keep getting impregnated just to provide humans with milk,” a 16-year-old climate and animal activist Deepsi Peela, commented, according to TOI. Also Read - South box office: Thalapathy Vijay's Master, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab and Dhanush's Karnan gave a boost to the ailing industry during the pandemic

Another animal activist named Teja wrote, "Dairy and beef industry are the leading causes of climate change and animal exploitation. And let’s not forget how unhealthy it is for human consumption. Supporting such an industry on such a huge platform is irresponsible. Just like some films glamourise problematic, misogynistic tropes, Nivetha is glamourising the meat and dairy industry with such a video. Milking a chained-up cow and making a cup of coffee is not the desi accomplishment she seems to think it is.” Also Read - Vakeel Saab box office collection day 3: Despite the second wave of COVID-19, Pawan Kalyan's film puts up a staggering total in its first weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas)

Nivetha is, however, yet to respond to the online criticism. The actress was last seen in filmmaker Sriram Venu's directorial Vakeel Saab which gave the much needed entertainment to movie buffs earlier this year. The film is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink and Nivetha reprised the role of from Pink. She played Pallavi Vemula who is a victim of sexual abuse and accused of inflicting injury on her perpetrator.

Earlier, Nivetha had said that the film addressed the issue of consent and slut shaming existing in the society and felt that such issues need to be addressed. "While movies are made to entertain the audience, they are also looked at as a tool to address prevalent issues in society. 'Vakeel Saab' is a movie that was made with the latter intention in mind. As the movie is set for its world television premiere this Sunday, I hope those who haven't been able to watch in cinemas, do watch the film with your family," she had said.