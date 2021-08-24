Valimai actor Kartikeya Gummakonda gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Lohitha Reddy; says 'my best friend who now is my partner for life'

Popular south actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, who shot to fame with RX 100, has announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend Lohitha Reddy. The handsome hunk shared a throwback pic of the couple followed by an engagement pic on his social media account and wrote, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life.. From 2010when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades.." While the actor donned a embroidered peach kurta for the special occasion, Lohitha looked dreamy in a green and pink saree. Also Read - Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and more Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities who embraced parenthood before tying the knot – view pics

Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life..

From 2010when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades.. pic.twitter.com/xXYp7pcH4K — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) August 23, 2021

Apart from RX 100, the actor featured in films like Hippi, Guna 369, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga and 90ML. The actor will be next seen in Thala Ajith's upcoming action-entertainer, Valimai, in which he will have a face-off with the megastar. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Pearle Maaney in pivotal roles.

We at Bayview Projects & Zee Studios are happy to announce that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of our film #Valimai have been entrusted with Raahul of pictures @mynameisraahul and @Gopuram_Cinemas — (@BoneyKapoor) March 29, 2021

In one of the earlier interviews, Kartikeya had shared his experience of sharing screen space with Thala Ajith and had said, "I am glad to be working with H Vinoth, who is the director of 's 'Khaki'. 'Valimai' has given me the opportunity to work with a great human like Ajith garu. There is always something to learn from him every second. It's a blessing to be working with Ajith garu." The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the camera is cranked by Nirav Shah.