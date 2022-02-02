Valimai: Ajith starrer gets a new release date; set to CLASH with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Due to the third wave of Coronavirus, we witnessed a major shift in the schedule of film releases. Many movies that were set to make it to the theatres in January 2022 got postponed. Big South films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Acharya and others got delayed. Now the makers are locking new movie dates. 's Valimai has got its new release date. The film is going to make it to the theatres on February 24. took to social media to announce its new release date saying that the wait is finally over. Also Read - Valimai, RRR, KGF 2 and seven more Tamil, Telugu and Kannada biggies that've booked new release dates to conquer the box office

Boney Kapoor tweeted, "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide." Kids and too took to their respective social media accounts to share the latest update on Valimai. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan to Rajkummar Rao’s Badhaai Do – complete list of Bollywood movies releasing in theatres and OTT in February 2022

Well, this means that Valimai will be clashing with 's Gangubai Kathiawadi. 's magnum-opus is set to release on February 25, a day after Valimai. Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier supposed to release in the month of January. However, to avoid clashing with RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali chose to push its release. It was earlier expected to release on February 18, however, the makers locked the date 25 for it to make it to the theatres. Valimai and Gangubai Kathiawadi, both are highly anticipated films, and it remains to be seen if they have an effect on each other's box office collections. Also Read - Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya starrer heading straight to OTT or is this an attempt to hurt its release? [EXCLUSIVE]