Valimai and Thala 61 UPDATES: Genre, shooting details and release dates of Thala Ajith's film REVEALED – deets inside

Post Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, the trio of Thala Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer will be reuniting for the third time for Thala 61. The script was locked by April this year, and the cast and crew were ready to get the film on floors by the end of July, once the shoot of Valimai was wrapped up. However, the second COVID-19 wave struck, another lockdown was enforced, and everybody's plans went for a toss. Reports then streamed in that the scale of Thala 61 may not be as big as that associated with the superstar and could be completed in two months flat. However, a source has dismissed these reports while speaking to Pinkvilla while also divulging some scoop on the possible release window of Valimai, shooting details of both Valima and Thala 61 and genre of the latter.

The source said that Thala 61 is an out-an-out action drama with strong emotions that will be shot at multiple locations, and while the makers are looking to wrap it up ASAP so as not to make Thala Ajith's fans wait for too long, it's certainly going to be shot on a scale befitting Ajith's stardom. The idea is to not take as long as Valimai did, but the film would need at least seven months to be wrapped up added the source.

Coming to Valimai, Pinkvilla rports that it's expected to resume shooting by the end of July or early August and could eye a release by the end of 2021 if theatres in Tamil Nadu resume operating at 100% occupancy. In fact, Valimai could also end up releasing during Diwali if the shooting and post-production logistics fall in place and the COVID-19 and theatrical occupancy situations ease up to a great extent. As for Thala 61, the website's source adds that it could go on floors by October or November this year.