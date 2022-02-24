and starrer Valimai has released in theatres today. It is one of the most awaited Tamil films, and fans of Ajith have been eagerly waiting for the film. Valimai is Huma’s second Tamil movie, and the actress has been super excited about the film’s release. She even did promotions down South for the movie along with Kartikeya Gummakonda who also plays a pivotal role in the movie. Today, Huma went to watch the first day first show of the film in Chennai at 4am, and captured fans’ crazy reaction. Also Read - Valimai Movie Review: Ajith-Karthikeya steal the show, audience blown over by thrilling post-interval action sequences, extraordinary climax

She posted a video from the theatre and wrote, “FIrst Day First Show #Valimai Show is about to start … madness .. love .. gratitude Magic of single screen theatre.” Huma is accompanied by the film’s producer and co-star Kartikeya. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 and more – Vote for the Most Popular Web Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Interestingly, Huma will be having two releases this week. Apart from Valimai, the actress will also be seen in ’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The makers of the film have kept Huma’s role underwraps. While some reports suggest that she has a cameo in the film, some says that she will be seen in a song in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, we will come to know about it tomorrow when the film’s hits the big screen. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu schools fan, Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and more

Talking about other films of the actress, Huma will be seen in movies like Monica O My Darling and Double XL. The actress was recently seen in Zee5’s series, , and received positive reviews for her performance in it.

Meanwhile, after Valimai, Ajith Kumar will be once again teaming up with Boney Kapoor for a film. The details about the movie are not yet out. Before Valimai, Kapoor and Kumar had teamed up for Nerkonda Paarvai which was a remake of the Hindi film PINK. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office.