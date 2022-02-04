Valimai getting postponed was the biggest disappointment of the new year (2022) for Tamil movie buffs once news of it being delayed trickled in. The Thala Ajith starrer, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, was slated to release during Pongal in theatres worldwide, but for some time it looked like the dark cycle of delays that had hit the film industry across languages last year courtesy COVID-19 has reared its ugly head once again in the form of the new Omicron variant. It was the next South biggie to be postponed after RRR and Radhe Shyam, but, fortunately, it wasn't a lengthy delay as Ajith starrer Valimai and all the other South biggies have confirmed their new release dates. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jr NTR reveals when NTR 31 will release, Allu Arjun visits late Puneeth Rajkumar's house and more

For the uninitiated, Valimai will be releasing on 24th February in theatres. Now, BollywoodLife has exclusively learned another major update about the Ajith starrer. A well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Valimai has been cleared by the censor board with a 'U/A' rating. So how many cuts has the Tamil movie been give. Well Ajith fans can rejoice as the film has been passed with zero cuts, which means that the CBFC has felt it has been shot and edited, keeping the family audience in mind.

Coming to Thala's next, AK61, said source adds that the movie is likely to be ready in time, with all it post production work et all, for Diwali this year. Yes, you read that right. Ajith's AK61 might be releasing in cinema halls for the Diwali weekend, making it a reason to celebrate all the more during the festival for his fans. What's more, if it were to happen, it'll be after a ling time that the actor has two releases in a single calendar year. For those not in the know, the same team of Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai, superstar Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer are reuniting for a third time courtesy AK61.