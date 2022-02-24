Valimai has hit the theatres. Ajith and H Vinoth's action thriller also stars Kartikeya and Huma Qureshi. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. It was supposed to come out on Sankranti but the pandemic pushed it a little further. The highlight are the breathtaking action sequences that involve a bike chase between Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya. There is a lot of appreciation coming in for Kartikeya Gummakonda as Satan. The mass audience feels he made the perfect slick villain. Even Huma Qureshi is being loved by one and all. They feel the movie's action sequences are of an international standard. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 and more – Vote for the Most Popular Web Series

#Valimai is one of the Best Action Entertainers with outstanding bike chase sequences. Very well shot & certainly a benchmark film for Action from #HVinoth .#AjithKumarSir is Superb in this action-emotion packed role. An engaging & intense film. Do watch in Theatres?? pic.twitter.com/bHd0eVn32y — Brown Sand (@BrownSand_off) February 24, 2022

#Valimai ? 1st Half over..

Kollywood Cinema going to Next Level

Each and Every scene very suspense..

Mass Intervel block. #Thala and Karthikeya Bike chasing scene Mass Terrific.. All are EnjoyNanga vera mari song .. Thala.Thala.. #ValimaiReview #ValimaiThePower #Ajithkumar? pic.twitter.com/RHgQWqwya9 — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) February 24, 2022

#Valimai fireyyyy???? Stunts ??? Sentiments ?? Overall Good And thala acting ??????????? — Kavin??Vibes ᴸᶦᶠᵗ??? (@kavin_vibes) February 24, 2022

Honestly is #Valimai Most Beauty full Thriller Movie, Can’t expected . Ajith Kumar Sir Hollywood level Stuffed man .. Indian proud Valimai — Monisha (@monisha_naina) February 24, 2022

#valimai - Superb 1st half and a decent 2nd half . Pre interval bike chase and bus scene is easily the best road actions scene made. #ajith swag and performance as always mass . #karthikeya #HumaQureshi gud role . Bgm thaarumaaru. — Wetalkiess (@WeTalkiess) February 24, 2022

The film has been shot in Russia and international bike stuntmen were roped in by the makers. It is a known fact that Ajith Kumar has been a car racer and is an action junkie. Fans are absolutely loving the movie. Here is a look at the Twitter reactions...

Well, Ajith Kumar fans seem to be loving the madness and adrenaline rush that Valimai offers them. But some have compared it to Vivegam. It looks like the combo of H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar is a solid one.