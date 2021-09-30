Valimai: Producer Boney Kapoor talks about the mass hysteria he witnessed during Thala Ajith's Viswasam; says, 'I have never seen or experienced something like that before'

Fans of Thala Ajith were so impatient about Valimai that the film trended like crazy on social media. They kept on asking about updates and it was an explosion when the teaser got released. The fan following of Thala Ajith is unprecedented. In fact, even cricketer Moeen Ali is also a fan. Producer Boney Kapoor says that he is very much aware of the same. He saw it when he went to watch Viswasam in Chennai in 2019. Boney Kapoor told The Hindu, "I have never seen or experienced something like that before. There were thousands of people waiting outside the theatre well past midnight, to try to watch the first show. When I walked out after the film ended, there were thousands waiting for the next show." Also Read - BIG NEWS! Thala Ajith's Valimai to have a grand theatrical release during THIS festive weekend

It is a known fact that Thala Ajith stays away from social media. He does not given interviews either. Boney Kapoor feels this leaves fans with a never-ending hunger to know more about the star. There is that sense of mystique, which is non-existent in this era of social media. He told the publication, "Less is more is an adage that fits him well. He never believes in public appearances, and keeps away from all PR activity. This means that the appetite of audiences is never fully fulfilled."

Boney Kapoor also confirmed his third film with H Vinoth and Thala Ajith. It seems it will go on the floors next year in July 2022. He reveals that he was introduced to him via Ajith and was impressed by his story ideas. It seems his wife, late actress Sridevi was also very impressed by him. He told the paper, "His vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey. In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth."

Well, no one wants to break a winning combination!