Superstar Ajith Kumar is 50, however, he can give any young actor a run for his money with his dashing looks. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Valimai and fans are already unable to control their excitement. Adding to the buzz is the latest picture of the superstar that has gone viral on social media. The handsome star has undergone a transformation of sorts and changed his whole look. He is now sporting cool white beard and cool ear piercing. In the picture, he was sporting cool glasses too! Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for her latest fashion pick; netizens say, 'Night dress toh change kr leti'

The picture of Ajith Kumar has gone viral on Twitter in no time. All the fans are raving over Ajith's new look. Fans are wondering if this new look is for his next film AK 61. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Is Ranbir Kapoor a gossipmonger? Girlfriend Alia Bhatt makes surprising revelation

Talking about Valimai, the film is set to release on 24 February, 2022. It is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film hits the theatres a day before Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi releases. As the Coronavirus curbs have now been relaxed, one can expect good box office numbers for Valimai. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sussanne Khan compliments Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad; Kangana Ranaut indirectly takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai and more