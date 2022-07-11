Valimai star Ajith Kumar takes over Paris as he greets fans near Eiffel Tower; fans call him the 'REAL DON' [WATCH VIDEO]

Ajith Kumar seems to be in the mood to explore the world. It has been a while since he has been taking several trips to different beautiful parts of the world. He loves road trips and he had also gone on a bike expedition across Europe. Now, he has reached Paris. Pictures and videos of his from the trip are all over social media. The recent pictures and videos have him enjoying his time in Paris near Eiffel Tower. Ajith Kumar is truly living his life to the fullest and this video is proof of it. And wherever he goes, fans follow. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee's brother, Andeep ties the knot in Assam; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shares family pics decked in traditional wear [View Pics]

A video of has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen greeting his fans in Paris and even signing autographs. He looked dapper and how in a black suit with a white shirt. All his fans are calling him the Real Don. Take a look at the tweets below:

Ajith sir Latest pic with fan Near Eiffel tower at Paris #AjithKumar #AK61 @TNAF_2013 pic.twitter.com/dFqDytRLdD — THALAINAGARAM AJITH FANS (@TNAF_2013) July 11, 2022

Every man has a past, Every don a history#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/G0HfvgwH9f — VeeraChennai Official (@VeeraChennai1) July 11, 2022

Now that's what we call star power. On the work front, Ajith Kumar has AK61 next. has been brough on-board for this one. He reportedly also has AK62 along with Vignesh Shivan.