Like Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda, Valimai star Ajith is one of the known faces of South Indian cinema in Bollywood. Fans are in awe of his latest film, Valimai. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. Ajith Kumar has aced some deadly stunts and his superstar personality has made the crowds hoot and how. Ajith Kumar has worked mainly in Tamil films and it is a known fact that he was a part of Asoka that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrishita Bhatt. But we are sure that many fans want to see him in Bollywood too!

There are three directors who instantly come to our minds. One of them is Siddharth Anand. The filmmaker gave Bollywood perhaps its best action movie with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR. We know how much Ajith Kumar loves the rush of adrenaline. He is a car racer himself. A film on the lines of Fast and Furious with him would be great. The other name that comes up is that of Rohit Shetty. The Singham director has made adaptations of many South films in the past. It would be fun to see a Rohit Shetty - Ajith Kumar movie with loads of drama, comedy and actions.

Ajith Kumar's action flicks have their own fanbase. The plots are also riveting. Another Bollywood maker whom we can trust to deliver a good action-packed flick with a message/strong plot is Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker has delivered blockbusters like the Tiger series and is very good.