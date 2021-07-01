Valimai: Gear up, fans! Thala Ajith has a double treat for you

Thala Ajith's Valimai is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses. While the fans are waiting for the crucial update of this action-packed venture, the latest reports suggest that the first look and the motion poster of Valimai will mostly be launched in the mid of July. While there is no official announcement from the production house, if this reports turns out to be true it will indeed be a double treat for fans. Also Read - Valimai and Thala 61 UPDATES: Genre, shooting details and release dates of Thala Ajith's film REVEALED – deets inside

While we all know that RX 100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing the lead antagonist in the film, the plot of Valimai revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. Top action directors have come on board for this and that's why the film took longer for completion.

The film marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of Pink. It also features in a lead role. Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to release during the festive weekend of Diwali. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.