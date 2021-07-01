Valimai: Gear up, fans! Thala Ajith has a double treat for you

Valimai marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Kirti Kulhari starrer Pink.