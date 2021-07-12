Valimai: Thala Ajith's film to explore this genre intacting the USP of the megastar – read exciting deets

Yesterday, the motion poster of Thala Ajith's Valimai was dropped by the makers and it instantly turned out to be a blockbuster on the social media. The multiple looks of the lead actor in his cool and stylish avatar and the thumping score by Yuvan Shankar Raja garnered appreciation and applauds from fans. With the caption of "Power is a state of mind" in the motion poster, the makers hinted that this action-packed venture will be a mind-game thriller, where we will see Thala Ajith performing so bike chasing scenes and high-octane action stunts. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Crucial updates on RRR and KGF 2, Mani Ratnam opens up on Ponniyin Selvan's release, Valimai’s pre-release business and more

Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @SureshChandraa #NiravShah @thisisysr - Says @BoneyKapoor pic.twitter.com/xo1wV8yXj7 — BayView Projects LLP (@bayviewprojects) July 11, 2021

While we all know that RX 100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing the lead antagonist in the film, the plot of Valimai revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. Top action directors have come on board for this and that's why the film took longer for completion. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor makes a MAJOR revelation about Anshula and his equation with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor — read deets

The film marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of , , and starrer Pink. Also Read - Valimai: Gear up, fans! Thala Ajith has a double treat for you