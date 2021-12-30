Valimai trailer: Ajith fans to get disappointed for THIS reason?

Thala Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer not only delivered a blockbuster with Nerkonda Paarvai, but also won over critics with the brave decision of the makers getting Thala Ajith to play against type and also the superstar agreeing to do so and pulling it off with aplomb, which has skyrocketed attention for their next film together, the eagerly anticipated action movie, Valimai. Every little new development about the movie from its locations to high-octane stunts has already been creating massive buzz, and Ajith fans are now just waiting with bated breath for the trailer and subsequent release. Also Read - Valimai trailer: LATEST UPDATE on Ajith's eagerly awaited biggie and exciting BTS still from the sets

Well, you're in luck as we have the latest update on Valima's trailer right here... As per reports, the makers of 's Valimai will be releasing the trailer of the eagerly awaited Tamil film toda, 30th December at 6:30 pm. An announcement about the Valimai trailer release date and time is expected very soon, probably early tomorrow, 30th December, if the grapevine is to be believed.

That being said, there's reports that Ajith fans may not be as happy with the Valimai trailer as word is that it's going to be very unlike what they're accustomed to from Thala. Most Ajith movie trailers have a good dose of punchlines and mass scenes as a window into what's to come, but buzz is that Valimai is an out-an-out Director's vehicle, with no shortage of action that'll also be featured in the trailer, only that said action will be more of the slick and stylish kind rather than in the masala mould. Well, we hope that Ajith fans don't get too disappointed with the Valimai trailer and instead embrace a different avatar of the superstar.