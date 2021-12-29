Thala Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer not only delivered a blockbuster with Nerkonda Paarvai, but also won over critics with the brave decision of the makers getting Thala Ajith to play against type and also the superstar agreeing to do so and pulling it off with aplomb, which has skyrocketed attention for their next film together, the eagerly anticipated action movie, Valimai. Every little new development about the movie from its locations to high-octane stunts has already been creating massive buzz, and Ajith fans are now just waiting with bated breath for the trailer and subsequent release. Well, you're in luck as we have the latest update on Valima's trailer right here... Also Read - Valimai making video: Makers show Ajith’s bike ACCIDENT; film promises to offer HIGH-OCTANE ACTION

As per reports, the makers of 's Valimai are likely to release the trailer of the eagerly awaited Tamil film any time between 30th December 2021, 31st December 2021 or 1st January 2022. An announcement about the Valimai trailer release date and time is expected very soon, probably early tomorrow, 30th December, if the grapevine is to be believed. And that's not it as we have some another exciting Valimai update for you by way of some BTS stills from the Valimai sets. Check them out below:

Earlier, we provided a sneak eek into Valimai after landing our hands on some leaked action stills, shared by noted Tamil cinema trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, which shot your excitement for the movie though the roof. In case any of you need a refresher, here they are again...

Kartikeya Gummakonda of RX 100 fame and Yogi Babu. The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on 13th January 2022.