Valimai trailer update: Ajith starrer inspired by this REAL-LIFE BIKER close to late CM Jayalalithaa

Thala Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor not only delivered a blockbuster with Nerkonda Paarvai, but also won over critics with the brave decision of the makers getting Thala Ajith to play against type and also the superstar agreeing to do so and pulling it off with aplomb, which has skyrocketed attention for their next film together, the eagerly anticipated action movie, Valimai. Every little new development about the movie from its locations to high-octane stunts has already been creating massive buzz, and Ajith fans are now just waiting with bated breath for the trailer and subsequent release. Also Read - Valimai trailer: Ajith fans to get disappointed for THIS reason?

Well, you're in luck as we have the latest update on Valima's trailer right here... As per reports, producer and the rest of the makers of 's Valimai will be releasing the trailer of the eagerly awaited Tamil film today, 30th December at 6:30 pm. Apparently, an announcement was made that Director H. Vinoth's Valimai trailer release date and time earlier today, after much speculation, skyrocketing excitement among Ajith fans through the roof. Also Read - Valimai trailer: LATEST UPDATE on Ajith's eagerly awaited biggie and exciting BTS still from the sets

That's not it though as we have another exciting Valimai update for you by way of some dope on the basic premise of the Ajith starrer. In a recent interview with the Hindu, Director Vinoth revealed that the as the subject prominently features bikes, the crew started researching about various bikers early on and stumbled upon the story of how late CM Jayalalithaa directly appointed a bike racer as a policeman after being supremely impressed with his skill set. They had even tried scouting for him in order to hear his life story, but couldn’t track him down. So, in his own words, the team of Valimai took that one incident as their inspiration for the film's premise. Also Read - Valimai making video: Makers show Ajith’s bike ACCIDENT; film promises to offer HIGH-OCTANE ACTION