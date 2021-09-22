It's going to be one of the biggest clash of the titans at the box office as and starrer Radhe Shyam and Thala Ajith's Valimai are all set to release in theatres on Pongal 2022. While both superstars have their respective set of audiences, it seems like Prabhas' film is going to edge out Ajith's film due to his pan-India appeal. Also Read - Trending South news today: Thala Ajith's Valimai to have a grand theatrical release on Pongal; real reason behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu separation and alimony surface online and more

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter to share an insight on how Radhe Shyam might have an upper hand at the Hindi belt against its rival film Valimai. He explained that the box office clash won't affect the films' business as Valimai would fetch 80-90 per cent collections from Tamil Nadu while Radhe Shyam will earn from Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

"#Valimai vs #RadheShyam wont be be an issue as both films caters different audience & market. 80-90% collections of Valimai will come Tamil Nadu box office where RS majority collection will be fetched from AP/TL & Hindi territories. #ThalaAjith #Prabhas," he tweeted.

In continuation to his tweet, the trade analyst said that the makers of Valimai won't release the film in Hindi territories after witnessing the disastrous performance of Thalapathy Vijay's Master in the domestic market.

"As of now #Valimai makers wont release the film in Hindi belt.. #Master despite carrying tremendous hype became disaster in Hindi territories. ji is well aware about the difference between practical on ground situation & hype on social media," he tweeted.

As of now #Valimai makers wont release the film in Hindi belt.. #Master despite carrying tremendous hype became disaster in Hindi territories. Boney Kapoor ji is well aware about the difference between practical on ground situation & hype on social media. https://t.co/gar1GGZrsw — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 22, 2021

Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual love story set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. It also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, , Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Valimai has created a frenzy in the Tamil film industry. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palanisamy was asked by fans in various parts of the state when the film will release. The film is directed by Tamil director Vinoth and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film also features Kartikeya Gummakonda, , Yogi Babu, Sumitra and Pugazh in important roles.

It remains to be seen if Radhe Shyam and Valimai will be able to revive the business of the crumbled film industry due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.