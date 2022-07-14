Krithi Shetty has had a dream start to her acting innings in the South. After making a smashing debut with Uppena, where the film turned out to be commercially successful and her acting chops also received copious praise, Krithi Shetty, delivered two more hits Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju, making it as enviable a beginning to her cinematic journey as any newcomer could've hoped for. And now, Krithi Shetty is looking to extend her streak of successful onscreen outings with her next two releases in theatres, the Telugu movie, The Warrior, with Ram Pothineni, and Director Bala's Tamil film, Vanangaan, with Suriya, one of the biggest superstars ever.

Krithi Shetty opens up about Director Bala's Vanangaan

Commenting on Vanangaan in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Krithi Shetty said that it' a Suriya and Bala combination and hence, she couldn't have asked for more as she realised what a perfectionist Bala is as a Director after working with him while also adding how much confidence the 6-time National Award-winning filmmaker instilled in her on her first day of shoot. What more a new actor could hope for, right?