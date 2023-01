Thalapathy Vijay is basking in praise for the success of his latest film Varisu. Lately, the actor sparked news of giving divorce to his wife Sangeetha after 22 years of marriage. The Tamil actor was rumored to divorce his wife with whom he has two children. Amid this, a new controversy has been courted and Vijay is speculated dating a young actress. Also Read - Pathaan: Thalapathy Vijay fans will get to see T67 promo with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer?

Reports suggest things were not going well between Vijay and his wife Sangeetha. However, nothing has been confirmed by his team and nobody reacted to the news neither accepted nor denied. While such things are not sorted the actor is rumored to be dating a young actress from the south industry. Social media is active with the news that Thalapathy Vijay is in an alleged relationship with an actress who has seven letters name. Also Read - Varisu actress Rashmika Mandanna reveals she and Thalapathy Vijay would joke about her having nothing to do in the film; says, 'I am ok with it'

Many people claim that this could be as her name is seven letters long. Keerthy and Vijay have co-starred in two films namely Bairavaa and Sarkar. Reports state that actor’s growing interest for the leading south actress is the reason behind the split in his marriage life. When Thalapathy Vijay’s dating rumors went viral people on social media trolled the actor with the hashtag #JusticeForSangeetha. Also Read - Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya OTT release dates and platforms details out

Check out few Tweets

Wig jay And Keerthy Suresh Love Affair , So He Is Giving Divorce To His Wife Sangeetha After 22-Years AniL Punda @actorvijay?️ ???#JusticeForSangeetha pic.twitter.com/vjPlmPAgaD — Smudge (@YourHighnessSai) January 23, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce rumors started when the actor’s Wikipedia page stated that he is planning to separate from his wife. The rumors got sparked when Sangeetha didn’t attend the filmmaker Atlee’s wife Priya’s baby shower or the audio launch of Varisu.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Varisu which is running successfully at the box office. It is the superstar’s highest-grossing film earning over Rs 250 crore worldwide. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The action drama is directed by Vamshi Paidipaly and produced by Dil Raju.