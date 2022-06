Varisu actress Rashmika Mandanna ditches her luxury cars for a humble ride; gets mocked by netizens, 'Budget kam hai'

Rashmika Mandanna is one actress who is always in the news. Well, she was clicked outside an office in Mumbai stepping out of an Innova car. Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Rashmika Mandanna waved to the paps gathered outside. She also made a heart holding her hands up on her head like we see from South Korean celebs. Fans who saw the video noticed the Innova. They were quite surprised to see her step down from what is perceived as a mid-level vehicle in India. Another fan called her out for fake cute acting. Take a look at the video below... Also Read - Mrunal Thakur's pink bikini look gets brutally trolled; netizens call her 'Urfi Javed Ki Behen', say it is 'Bollywood mein entry ka asar'

A fan commented if the budget for the movie was low, as they could only afford an Innova. Another person said there was nothing in travelling in an Innova. The actress will be seen in the movie Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay. The movie will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Hari and Ahishor Solomon are the writers of the movie. Some days back, a news website reported that Rashmika Mandanna was insisting to her producers to provide air tickets for her dog, Aura when she travels from Hyderabad to Mumbai. The actress responded to Twitter...

????? hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now..? even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me..?? she’s very happy in Hyderabad..?? thankyou for your concern @Mirchi9 ❤️ https://t.co/c2RTL9I2kG — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 24, 2022

Sorry but this made my day..? couldn’t stop laughing..?? — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 24, 2022

A portal reported that Aura could not live with Rashmika Mandanna, and she was allegedly insisting that the producers pay for the pet's tickets. She has a spaniel. Anyways, Rashmika Mandanna is not the first celeb to be trolled for a humble vehicle. was trolled for coming in a Ciaz car for Sidharth Shukla's last rites.