Rashmika Mandanna is considered as the national crush from Karnataka. The gorgeous beauty rose to fame on a national with Dear Comrade alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She went on to achieve massive success with her next films such as Sarileru Neekavvaru, Sulthan, Pushpa: The Rise and more. Rashmika Mandanna is loved all across the country apart from being the most-sought actress in the country. In just a short span of time, Rashmika made a place in every household. However, she is not foreign to being trolled. And a couple of hours ago the Varisu and Pushpa 2 actress penned a heartfelt and hard-hitting note on facing flak for no fault of her.

Rashmika Mandanna shares a note on being trolled

Since the mammoth success of Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, the fame of Rashmika Mandanna increased considerably. She has been one of the most trending artists/actresses in the Entertainment News. And with fame also comes trolling. It is given that not everyone will like you or admire you and while Rashmika accepts that fact, the actress cannot stand the necessary hate she has been receiving constantly. The Geetha Govindam revealed that something has been troubling her for a long time now and it was time that she finally addressed it.

Rashmika revealed being trolled since the beginning of her career and being treated like a punching bag to take out all of the negativity. While she understands that she is not everyone's cup of tea and that she cannot expect to be loved by anybody, she says that it does not mean that people can spew hate and negativity instead.

Rashmika Mandanna pours her heart out on being trolled

The Pushpa 2 actress says that she has been doing everything she can to make her fans and audience happy and added that they don't have the idea of the amount of hard work she puts in for the same. The actress says that she is trying her best to make everyone and herself proud. Rashmika adds, "It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID."

The actress adds that things are being circulated from her interviews which have turned against her and presented in a negative light. Rashmika says that false narratives are being created which will affect the relationships she has in and out of the industry. She is welcome to constructive criticisms but not vile hate.

Read Rashmika Mandanna's note on getting hate here:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has Varisu with Vijay. She has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika Mandanna had also begun shooting for Animal costarring Ranbir Kapoor.