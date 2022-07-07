After Beast, the next big release of Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively called Thalapathy 66 earlier, but later revealed to be titled Varisu, is set to release for Pongal 2023. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady while Prakash Raj, Prabhudeva and others are on board as key supporting characters. Vamshi Paidipally, who's previously made his mark in Telugu cinema with hits like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri and Maharshi, will direct the movie while S Thaman will score the music. Now, the latest we hear is that Thalapathy 66 aka Varisu could see Vijay in yet another double role quick on the heels of Mersal and Bigil. Also Read - Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding: Lock Upp contestant looks striking in a pink and yellow ethnic ensemble at her mehndi ceremony [View Pics]

Varisu first single shoot and release updates

As per reports, the fourth schedule of Varisu commenced shooting on 4th July in Hyderabad, Telangana, and the schedule is expected to continue there till 25th July. Now, one of the choreographers of Varisu has told Behindwoods that the shoot of the first song of the film is complete. What's more, he also revealed that the preview of another song, possibly featuring both Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, has been shot, and could be released soon. However, he didn't disclose any further details about the singles.

Thalapathy 66 to be Vijay's first multiverse film

Word is that Varisu aka Thalapathy 66 could follow Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram's path by becoming Vijay's first multiverse film. The internet and Vijay fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of the the Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, also featuring Prakash Raj and Prabhudeva in prominent roles, connecting to previous titles from Vijay's filmography, and speculations are now running rife with which Thalapathy Vijay movies will the Vamshi Paidipally directorial tie up with in a multiverse story, just like how Vikram recently did with Kaithi and the 1986 Vikram.

Among other news from the movie, Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu is expected to make a smashing cameo in the film, the announcement of which is expected to take place soon after the title is announced.