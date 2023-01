South Indian movies and actors are currently in the ruling. Fans across the nation now want to see South Indian movies. The stupendous success of KGF 2, RRR, Kantara and others is proof of it. Today, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's film Varisu made it to the theatres. The trailer and the songs of the film were already a hit and now the film has received rave reviews from the audience. But amidst this, here comes the bad news. The film has been hit by piracy. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu first day box office collection prediction: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film to BEAT Ajith starrer on opening day?

Varisu beaten by piracy bug

As reported by Times Now, Varisu has become the latest victim of piracy as it has leaked online. The film has been made available in HD quality on torrent sites like torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others. As the film has opened to a great response, it is expected that the film will do tremendously well at the box office too. However, given that the film is leaked, it can be assumed that there can be an impact on its box office numbers. Piracy has been a menace that Indian cinema has been dealing with past many years. We do support or encourage piracy and rather would urge the audience to watch the films in theatres. From actors, directors to crew members put in their heart and soul into the making of a film and it is only fair that the films are watched in the theatres.

Meanwhile, Varisu is facing certain competition from 's film Thunivu. Both the films made it to the theatres today and there seems to be a neck-to-neck competition between the two when it comes to box office numbers. Only the opening day box office collection would reveal who is in the winning in this box office war.