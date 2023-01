Thalapathy Vijay's most-awaited South Indian film Varisu was released on January 11. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, , Srikanth, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, Yogi Babu, and Khushbu in important roles. Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and Ashishor Solomon penned down the story. Reportedly, the total budget of the film is Rs 200 crore, while lead actor Vijay charged Rs 110 crore for his role as per a report in FlickonClick. Vijay enjoys a huge fan following on the social media and makers are willing to invest on the mega star as he solely carries the film on his shoulders. Also Read - Varisu Hindi Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a TV drama and Sooraj Barjatya film amalgamation dragged to no end

According to the reports, Rashmika Mandanna charged Rs 4 crore for the film, while Sarathkumar charged a sum of Rs 2 crore. charged Rs 1.5 crore for his performance in Varisu and Yogi Babu reportedly charged Rs 35 lakhs. Both Vijay and Rashmika have emerged as the highest-paid Indian actors in Kollywood industry.

Varisu is produced by Dil Raju and the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages. The Telugu version of Varisudu will be released on January 14. The film has already made a pre-release business of Rs 100 crore and witnessed a major clash at the box office with 's action-thriller Thunivu. Both the films will witness an upward trend due to Pongal celebrations and will reportedly collect more during the opening weekend. 2022 was a great year for South Indian films like RRR, Kantara, and more. These films created a new bench as they broke all the box office records.