To say that Varisu is one of the most anticipated movies of next year, not jut in the Tamil film industry, but across Indian cinema, would be a gross understatement of epic proportions. First and foremost, it gets the year going, by booking it's release date early on for 12th January 2023, and that, too, as a huge festive release in time for Pongal. Secondly, it gets Thalapathy Vijay back in theatres, especially after the commercial and critical disappointment that was his last release, Beast, which has inadvertently raised the stakes for Thalapathy 66 aka Varisu. Finally, it sees Rashmika Mandanna make her long-awaited Tamil cinema debut, having been cast as Vijay's lead heroine.

Varisu major highlight revealed by producer Dil Raju

Well, here's an exciting insight about the film for all you Thalapathy Vijay fans as producer Dil Raju has revealed what would be the two major highlights of Varisu. As per a report in entertainment news website 123Telugu.com, the ace producer has said that the family emotions of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial would be the first highlight of the movie. He also added that the performance of actor Vijay would be the second biggest highlight of the film, but that goes without saying, doesn't it?

Vijay film Varisu new Diwali movie poster

Varisu cast and release date

As mentioned before, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Tamil film debut opposite Thalapathy in Varisu, which costars Prakash Raj and Prabhudeva in key supporting roles. The Thalapathy Vijay movie, which will hit the big screen on 12th January 2023 as a grand Pongal release, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally while producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the big-budget project. No two ways to put it: Varisu is shaping up to be a Pongal dhamaka in every sense.