The last release of Thalapathy Vijay, Beast, may have been critically bashed and underperformed at the box office, but there's no denying that up until then, the superstar had a fantastic run, with as many as six big hits in a row. Vijay will next be seen in Varisu aka Thalapathy 66, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. In fact, believe it or not, the ciritcal and commercial disappointment of Beast movie has only added to the excitement of actor Vijay's next movie. And now, we have a Varisu update that's going to augment that excitement for Thalapathy Vijay fans by several notches.

Vijay movie Varisu to have strong connection with Thalapathy 67