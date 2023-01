Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Varisu made its way to theaters on 11th January. Fans are going crazy over the superstar's first big film of the year. Varisu made a business of Rs 26 crore on the opening day. The Tamil film has cash registers ringing as it minted 45 crores worldwide. A day after its release a romantic scene from the movie got leaked and is going viral on the internet. Also Read - Varisu OTT release: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna film sold for this whopping amount to THIS platform

Following Varisu's release, a youtube channel Moviebuff Tamil uploaded the short clip on the channel and it is being surfaced on social media. The action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Thalapathy Vijay. In the scene, both engage in romantic banter. In no time the clip went viral and within a day the video received over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Within just three days of its release, Varisu is already sold to the OTT platform at a whopping amount. Amazon Prime Video has bought digital rights to premiere the film on OTT. The streaming platform will make the movie available online when it will be taken down from theaters. The OTT release date is not confirmed yet, expecting it to be announced soon. As we await Varisu to release online the Vamshi Paidipally directorial received mixed reviews.

Varisu is an action thriller and family entertainer released on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are paired in the lead roles. The drama action also stars Prabhu, , Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Srikanth, , Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, , and Yogi Babu.

It is the story of a happy-go-lucky man whose life changes after the sudden demise of his father. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally the movie is produced by Dil Raju. The Telugu version is titled Vaarsudu and is scheduled to release on January 14 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.