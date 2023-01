Varisu is Thalapathy Vijay's latest offering. It is not an action thriller but a family entertainer, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and others. It's a major release alongside Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith's Thunivu. Both the films are out in cinemas and have been the talk of the town for a while now. In this story, we will be having a look at the Varisu Movie Reviews by fas. Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. A couple of days ago, Varisu trailer and Thalapathy Vijay's entry and dialogues won hearts. But does the film have the same impact? Let's find out...

What is Varisu?

Varisu is a family drama and action movie by Vamshi Paidipally. As per the trailer, we understand that Thalapathy Vijay's character is a misfit in the family and doesn't get along with anyone apart from his mother. His father, who is a business magnate seems to have abandoned him and considered that he has only two sons. When the villain, Prakash Raj, enters the scene, Thalapthy Vijay's family falls apart. He returns home to take care of everything including his father's business. Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest in the movie. The song Ranjithame has been on everyone's lips ever since it was released.

Fans review of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu

Varisu has been a top trend in the Entertainment News section ever since it was announced. How well has it fared with the audience? Well, as per the Twitter trends, Varisu has gotten a mixed response. Some have praised the movie calling it a Pongal Weekend winner while others have called it a disaster. Some did not like the first half, some complained about the sloppy writing and some family drama concept. Thalapathy Vijay has got love from fans across. Check out the Varisu Movie Review here:

Yen bro ipdi... FAMILY ENTERTAINER la unakenna venu rocket la paranthu poi space ah kaapaathitu varanuma? oru genre audience kaana movie idhu unaku paaka mudinja paaru but hatred venam #Varisu #Thunivu — Kishore (@Kishore00788787) January 11, 2023

#VarisuReview - 3.7/5 Pakka Commercial family drama with Mass Actions,Sentiments,Comedies & all #ThalapathyVijay #SarathKumar #PrakashRaj and others made their role good #Thaman BGM is verithanàm??Some lags & Characters ark missing Once Watchable film Slow 1st half (1/2) — Vivek (@viveklonelover) January 11, 2023

Varisu

My honest review…

After Suryavamasam, this is the best family movie I watched .. Everyone should watch it..

Rating ; 9/10@actorvijay @iamRashmika@prakashraaj #VarisuReview — Akshay Mahajan (@ak5haymahajan) January 11, 2023

Varisu good family entertainer#VarisuReview — nandha (@naninandha) January 11, 2023

#VarisuReview Give us an epic misfire like #Beast but not this templated, extremely familiar and over melodramatic film. "#Vijay being in the elements" shouldn't be seen as a big plus because his in-form performance should have come in a better script. — Vivek Mysore (@mysorevivekmv) January 11, 2023

Dil Raju has produced Varisu alongside Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The movie also stars R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha and others.