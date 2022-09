Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in the Tamil film Varisu. Earlier, this year, the movie was announced with a lot of fanfare, and the audience is excited to watch the fresh jodi of Vijay and Rashmika on the big screen. Varisu is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and recently Rashmika took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film. She shared a selfie from the sets, and fans are going gaga over the picture. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming SHOCKING Twists: Virat character assassinates Sai; gets shot at while saving Savi and more

Varisu has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news from the day it has been announced. And now, Vijay and Rashmika's picture has gone viral from the sets; the former's fans are going gaga over his look. The actor is 48 years old, but fans feel that he looks very young. Check out the tweets of the fans below…

I think ? Vijay Sir Age is not 48 He is still young pa ?❤️? #Varisu #RashmikaMandanna #Thalapathy67? #ThalapathyVijay?

Sir you are always Charming pic.twitter.com/c1kPuoORyH — ⚡Robin D Bad Guy ? ?️ ? (@robinthebadguy) September 14, 2022

Varisu is slated to release on Pongal next year as fans have high expectations from it as Thalapathy Vijay's last release Beast had failed to impress the audiences. Varisu will be dubbed in Telugu as Vaarasudu and reportedly, it will also be dubbed and released in Hindi.

Talking about upcoming films of Rashmika, the actress has many interesting movies lined up like Goodbye, Mission Majnu, Animal, and Pushpa 2. Goodbye, which will mark her Bollywood debut, is slated to release on 7th October 2022. The movie also stars and in the lead roles, and the trailer of the film was launched a few days ago.

While Rashmika has multiple films in her kitty, one of the most awaited movies of the actress is Pushpa 2 which also stars in the lead role. At the trailer launch of Goodbye, Rashmika revealed that they will start shooting for Pushpa 2 soon.