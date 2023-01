Rashmika Mandanna is basking in praise for her latest release Varisu. The Tamil film features Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The action drama has received love from across the nation. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally the movie earned a gross of ₹210 crore worldwide in the first week. Released on the 11th of January the film is unstoppable at the box office. Also Read - Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna gives update on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 [Exclusive Interview]

A week after the release Rashmika Mandanna opened up on the success the film is receiving. She has been in the headlines for her top music charts from Varisu. Much love has been showered on her performance in the songs 'Ranjithame' and 'Jimikki Ponnu'. She attracted a mass audience with her role opposite Vijay in the Tamil actioner.

Speaking about Varisu success, Rashmika said looking at the massive love and appreciation being showered on 'Varisu' really warms her heart and makes her feel so grateful. Mandanna further revealed what excited her to take up the film. It was when she heard the story and narrative she immediately agreed to sign the film. She understood that Varisu will definitely connect with the family audiences. Above all, it was like a cherry on the cake to work with Thalapathy Vijay and it was a dream come true opportunity for her.

Rashmika received a lot of adulation for her role Srivalli in starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She became a sensation and also bagged Bollywood projects. The 26 years old actress won millions of hearts across the nation. After Pushpa last year she made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside and Neeta Gupta. Her next hindi film is set to release.

Rashmika is on a movie spree with four big releases scheduled this year. Varisu is released and doing well in the market next is her second Bollywood film Mission Majnu. Next in the pipeline is Pushpa 2 and Animal. Pushpa 2: The Rule is a much-awaited sequel of one of the blockbuster movies from 2022. She will share the screen with in Animal which is her third Bollywood movie.