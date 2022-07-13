After Beast, the next big release of Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively called Thalapathy 66 earlier, but later revealed to be titled Varisu, is set to release for Pongal 2023. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady while Prakash Raj, Prabhudeva and others are on board as key supporting characters. Vamshi Paidipally, who's previously made his mark in Telugu cinema with hits like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri and Maharshi, will direct the movie while S Thaman will score the music. Now, the latest we hear is that Thalapathy 66 aka Varisu could see Vijay in yet another double role quick on the heels of Mersal and Bigil. Also Read - From being unable to conceive to body image issues – 6 times Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa opened up on real life struggles and how she battled them

Varisu release date – clash with Adipurush, Waltair Veerayya

From what we're hearing, Varisu is scheduled for a Pongal release, and while the festival falls on 15th January 2023, there's a good chance that the film releases on 12th January 2023 to cash in on the extended Pongal weekend. That would put in on a direct collision course with Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which is also expected to release on the same day. What's more, a well-placed source within the industry has apprised BollywoodLife that that Chiranjeevi's next, Waltair Veerayya aka Mega 154, could also release on the same day while Dhanush's Captain Miller is also tentatively eyeing Pongal if it's ready in time.

Thalapathy 66 to be Vijay's first multiverse film

Word is that Varisu aka Thalapathy 66 could follow Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram's path by becoming Vijay's first multiverse film. The internet and Vijay fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of the the Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, also featuring Prakash Raj and Prabhudeva in prominent roles, connecting to previous titles from Vijay's filmography, and speculations are now running rife with which Thalapathy Vijay movies will the Vamshi Paidipally directorial tie up with in a multiverse story, just like how Vikram recently did with Kaithi and the 1986 Vikram.

Among other news from the movie, Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu is expected to make a smashing cameo in the film, the announcement of which is expected to take place soon after the title is announced.