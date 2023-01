Varisu actor and Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay headed for a divorce? Well, this is the rumor that has left the media shook. The couple have been happily married for 23 years now. These rumors started after Thalapathy Vijay's wife was nowhere to be seen with him in the past few days. And when someone said that it was written on Thalapathy Vijay's Wikipedia page that he had divorced, the gossip gained momentum. Thalapathy Vijay is married to Sangeetha Sornalingam. The lady was missing from the audio launch of Varisu, and was not seen for the baby shower of Atlee's wife Priya. This also made people wonder if the couple had indeed separated quietly. Also Read - Varisu Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay declares himself as 'Man of the Match' and fans whole heartedly agree; family-drama loading ahead of Pongal

Thalapathy Vijay likes to keep his personal life private has not commented. But sources have rubbished the news. It seems she is vacationing in the US with their kids, Jason and Divya. The couple met in 1996. He had just delivered a hit movie Poove Unnakagga and she had flown down just from the UK to see him. After Thalapathy Vijay met her on the sets of a film, he liked her. It seems he took her to meet his family. Later, they fell in love and got married in August 25, 1999. Their son Jason Sanjaya was born in 2000 and their daughter Divya Sashaa in 2005.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is going to come on Sankranthi 2023. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie is about a man who inherits his father's business empire unwillingly. This is the first movie of Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay. It is going to clash with Ajith Kumar's Thinuvu. The two big daddies of Tamil cinema are clashing at the box office after nine years. Varisu is coming on January 11 and also has actors like Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, R Sarath Kumar and others in the cast.