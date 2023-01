Tamil superstars Chiranjeevi, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar are ruling the box office. Their film Waltair Veeraya, Varisu, and Thunivu respectively was released last week and has crossed the 100-crore mark already. While these movies are running successfully in theaters their OTT release dates are announced. Also Read - Varisu: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to the massive success of her latest release with Thalapathy Vijay

According to reports Varisu and Thunivu will release on digital space on the same date but Waltair Veeraya's release date is awaited. Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video bought the digital right of Varisu whereas Waltair Veeraya and Thunivu’s rights have been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount of Rs 20 crores. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu day 7 box office collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer enters Rs 100 crore club in India; Ajith Kumar yet to catch up

starrer is expected to premier on the streaming giant in the middle of February. On the other hand, the makers of Vijay and Thunivu starrer are contemplating releasing their films on the same date. Both were released in theaters on the same day 11th January 2022, while Waltair Veeraya hit the big screen on 13th January. Varisu and Thunivu are tentatively expected to premiere online on 10th February 2023. Chiranjeevi’s latest outing's digital premiere date is still awaited makers have not confirmed it yet. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu day 6 box office collections: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer maitains lead over Ajith Kumar's film on first Monday

Talking about these films, Varisu is an action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. It is the story of a happy-go-lucky man whose life changes after the sudden demise of his father. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally the movie is produced by Dil Raju. The drama action also stars Prabhu, , Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Srikanth, , Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, , and Yogi Babu.

Thunivu starring south superstar released on 11th January 2023, worldwide. The film is a heist thriller that features Kumar in the role of a bank robber. The film also stars , John Kokken and . Thunivu is directed by H. Vinoth and distributed by Red Giant Movies.

Waltair Veeraya is an action comedy film featuring Chiranjeevi, and in the lead role. The story revolves around a fisherman and his IPS friend who stops him from smuggling goods. Helmed by Bobby Kolli the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.