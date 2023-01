Varisu Trailer dropped a couple of minutes ago, Thalapathy Vijay fans are having a meltdown on Twitter already. A grand Varisu Trailer launch celebration is being held down in the South right now. And fans have gathered and have been showering love on Thalapathy Vijay and his movie Varisu. They have been waiting for the Varisu trailer for a long time now and it is finally here. The movie is less than 10 days away from its release and the mania behind Thalapathy Vijay and Varisu is phenomenal.

Varisu Trailer drops, Thalapathy Vijay wins hearts

Entertainment News has been trending high with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Trailer. Talking about which, the film is a massy family entertainer drama. The massy elements throughout the trailer were about three. Firstly, Thalapathy Vijay himself, secondly his pairing with Rashmika Mandanna and thirdly, the music. It complements the trailer cut really well.

Talking about Varisu Trailer, it is about a well-to-do business family. The youngest son played by Thalapathy Vijay is like an ignored sheep of the family. His dad never mentions him on being asked by his associate. There's a villain as well who is played by Prakash Raj. And the hero returns home when he sees his family in trouble. It is a flawed family too. Thalapathy Vijay has amazing style and charisma throughout the trailer. His chemistry and pairing with Rashamika Mandanna look fantastic. And if it looks so good in the Varisu trailer alone, imagine the movie.

Watch Varisu Trailer video starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Manadanna here:



Fans react to Varisu Trailer:

Fans have watched Varisu Trailer and they have loved the dialogues of Thalapathy Vijay. One of the most loved dialogues is where Vijay claims himself to be the Man of the Match and that the fans are going to watch the movie just for one man. Fans have loved the Varisu Trailer a lot. Check out the tweets here:

ஆட்ட நாயகன் on the floor? #VarisuTrailer Pure Family Entertainer ?❤️ — Mouli (@mouli_mr) January 4, 2023

Intha frame ennaku therinji Dil Raju dhan vaika solliruparu ? Pongal result ah ipovae mudivu pannitaru pola?#VarisuTrailer @actorvijay #Varisu pic.twitter.com/8WchVmu1RD — Tamil Talki? (@tamiltalki_2) January 4, 2023

Varisu is going to clash with Thala Ajith’s Thunivu. Varisu is also being released in Telugu language.