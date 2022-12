It is going to be the clash of two titans at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay going head-to-head with Thala Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Thunivu. Both the movies, which are being made on a massive budget, will be releasing worldwide on January 12 next year. Vijay has now reacted to the box office with his friend and it is all about love and respect.

In a new interview, actor revealed that Vijay has taken the box office clash with Thunivu quite positively and said that both the movies will be a kind of celebration rather than a clash.

"It’s good, no? He’s also a friend. Let his film also do well and ours too. It’d be such a celebration’,” Shaam was quoted as saying by IndiaGlitz. Fans have welcomed and hailed Vijay's gesture to accept the clash sportively. Many people said that it is very nice quality and wished success for both the films.

Starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu is being produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Venkateswara Creations. The movie has courted a controversy for using five elephants without obtaining the mandatory permissions. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued a show cause notice to makers of Varisu for violating Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar had completed dubbing for his portions in H. Vinoth's upcoming heist thriller Thunivu. The final schedule was shot in Bangkok. The film was initially referred to as AK61. It revolves around a bank heist. Malayalam actress is also playing the female lead in the film.