Yesterday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam. Many people felt that she looked a little weak. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a Jaap mala in her hand. But Samantha Ruth Prabhu took on every question with her usual poise and grace. She has been under heavy medication for the treatment of Myositis. The actress has been diagnosed with the auto-immune condition that causes inflammation of the joints. It attacks the whole body and is quite painful. It was reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might soon fly down to South Korea for advanced medical treatment for the same. But it was not confirmed. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan turns producer, Janhvi Kapoor gets uncomfortable, Bigg Boss 16 shocking nominations and more

Yesterday, an entertainment handle tweeted that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lost her charm and glow. The actress clapped back saying that she prayed no one would have to go through months of medication and treatment like her. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she sent them some love to add to their glow. Now, her Citadel co-star has come forward to slam the portal. He said that he met the actress and she looks in perfect health. Also Read - Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's response to a tweet pinpointing at her 'lost charm and glow' post myositis is winning over social media

U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . ? https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023

It looks like the work on the remake of Citadel will start soon. It was supposed to start from June 2022 but Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health and other issues pushed it forward. She has been training for it. Fans of the actress lauded Varun Dhawan for his strong stand. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening; Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down at Shaakuntalam event [Watch Video]

So much love from all Sam fans keep going king ? — Cultsam—YashodaRuling (@Cultsam1) January 10, 2023

Me so excited for Citadel best wishes for Citadel and cant wait to see you and samthana together so excited all the best Vee for Citadel ?❤️ — varun dhawan world (@varundvn_w0rld) January 10, 2023

I see all the charm, glow, beauty, strength, power in her! Good job Varun! Such misogyny needs to be pointed out. — deepali desai (@desaideepali) January 10, 2023

A great Job bro Supporting @Samanthaprabhu2 She will come back Stronger ? — PrasadDarling (@prasad_komali) January 10, 2023

Sam ♥️♥️@Samanthaprabhu2. You are an inspiration for many. More power to you. You will bounce back stronger and healthier. ♥️♥️ — Vishwanath_Gupta (@gvish1993) January 10, 2023

The whole industry has rallied behind the actress. Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivered a smashing performance in Yashoda. Well, more power to these two actors for their spirit.