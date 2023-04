Many filmmakers and actors from Bollywood have been remaking many movies from the south. The recent one that is breaking all the records is Bhola, the remake of 's Kaithi. Also Read - Aryan Khan REACTS as dad Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC day 2 and it is a must-watch video

Another film that is all set to get remade in Hindi is Simbu and SJ Suryah's Maanaadu directed by . Kalyani Priyadarshan, Karunakaran, Premgi and others played pivotal roles in this Tamil film which is a blockbuster hit at the box office and is critically acclaimed as well. An official announcement is going to be made soon once things fall in place.

Star cast of the remake

The Hindi remake is going to feature someone really special. Tollywood actor is going to be part of this remake which will mark his debut in Bollywood. is going to play the other lead role. While Ravi Teja will be seen stepping into the shoes of SJ Suryah who played the cop, Varun will play the character played by Simbu.

Who is directing it?

Maanaadu Hindi remake will be directed by Telugu director . He has directed six films till now and a web series as well. His recent film was The Ghost with Nagarjuna Akkineni and his next is Gandeevadhari Arjuna with which is underway. Praveen Sattaru is known for directing action-packed films and it can be expected that he is going to direct the Hindi remake

What ia Maanaadu all about?

Maanaadu hit the screens worldwide on 25 November 2021. It received positive reviews from critics. The film was highlighted for the integration of the time-loop concept with commercial elements, with many publications calling it one of the best Tamil films of 2021. Even a sequel to it was announced by Venkat Prabhu.