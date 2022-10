Actor Vishal is one of biggest heartthrobs that Tamil cinema has ever produced. He personifies the adage 'tall, dark and handsome'. And even at 45, he's maintained his bachelor status, making him all the more appealing to scores of women out there, and even quite a few men. But, no matter how much one has the hots for actor Vishal one also has to admit that it's surprising that someone as good looking as him hasn't tied the knot yet. Add to this the fact that he's a fairly good actor, plus a pretty successful one at that, and also quite a successful producer, with a sizeable fan-following, and Vishal actor's single status after all these years becomes all the more baffling.